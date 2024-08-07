iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.04

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 365808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.