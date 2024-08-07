iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Shares Down 2.3%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.16 and last traded at C$29.34. 3,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.04.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.78.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.