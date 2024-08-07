iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.81

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 13016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

