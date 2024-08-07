iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.76. 13,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 28,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

