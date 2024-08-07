iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Shares Up 1.5%

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 74 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.