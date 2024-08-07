iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.00

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
