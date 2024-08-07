iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.00

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

