iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.00

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

