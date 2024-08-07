Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
