Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.