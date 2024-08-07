IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Acquires 10,000 Shares

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Francois Pauly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,086.26).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Francois Pauly bought 20,000 shares of IWG stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($47,284.35).

IWG Trading Up 3.1 %

LON:IWG opened at GBX 171.70 ($2.19) on Wednesday. IWG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 211 ($2.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.38, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

IWG Cuts Dividend

About IWG

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -952.38%.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

