IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.60.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.
