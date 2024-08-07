IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

About IZEA Worldwide

In other IZEA Worldwide news, major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 38,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $116,344.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,895,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,144,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,283. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.