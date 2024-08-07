J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,560 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,781,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

