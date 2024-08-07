J Mariner Kemper Sells 124 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 124 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $11,812.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,557,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00.

UMBF stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

