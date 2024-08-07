Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

