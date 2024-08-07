Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,710 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,756 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average is $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

