JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Small Cap Consu raised JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

