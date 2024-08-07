James H. Ballengee Purchases 15,139 Shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Stock

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee purchased 15,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,011.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,720.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vivakor Stock Down 7.8 %

VIVK stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.14. Vivakor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.