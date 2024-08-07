James Michael Matlock Sells 9,173 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56.

Shares of TOST opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 1,542.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

