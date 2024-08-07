James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

James River Group Trading Down 4.9 %

JRVR stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1,902.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

