Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$34.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on JWEL shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JWEL
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.