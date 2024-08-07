Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$34.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JWEL shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$31.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.58. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$32.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

