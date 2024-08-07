Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 13,755 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.26% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

