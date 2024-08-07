Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 86,296 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 396.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,296 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.39% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 399,905 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 712,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 582,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after buying an additional 103,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

