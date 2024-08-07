Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 86,827 Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTCO. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,474,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTCO opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $73.61.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

