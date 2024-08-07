Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1,704.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,529 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 in the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

