Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 391.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.25% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 233,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 158,478 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 327,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.