Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of BRP worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.06. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

