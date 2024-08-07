Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1,253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 359,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $14,547,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 162,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

