Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

