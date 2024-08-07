Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 147,240 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 766.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,156,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 58.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

