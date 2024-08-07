Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $243.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

