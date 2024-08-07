Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 113.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

