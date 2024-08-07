Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

