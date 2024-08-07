Jane Street Group LLC Sells 48,483 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GCOR opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

