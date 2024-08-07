Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 14,738 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 124.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

