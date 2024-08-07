Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 20,302 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.