Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 432 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,365,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

MANH opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

