Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 55,862 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

