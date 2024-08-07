Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 7,257 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 217,968 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

