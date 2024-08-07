Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 9,502 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in National Bank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

