Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 50,006 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ADT by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,297,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ADT by 452.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGG Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 2.9 %

ADT stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.