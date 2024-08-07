Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 19,181 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 257.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after buying an additional 1,442,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinetik by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,570 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 148.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,751 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

KNTK opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

