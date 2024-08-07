Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,233 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Malibu Boats worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

