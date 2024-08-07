Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 728 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $710,709.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

