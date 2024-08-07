Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 65,240 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $2,150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $673,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

