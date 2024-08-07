Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $88,226.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.