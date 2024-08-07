Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Preferred Bank worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $3,449,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

