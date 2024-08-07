Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 70,815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3,073.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 61,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

