Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWF opened at $336.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

