Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

