Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hub Group
Hub Group Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.