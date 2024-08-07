Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,622 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 10,090,173 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 351,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

