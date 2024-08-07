Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

